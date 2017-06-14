Google is thinking forward, and this is where they really want to be going – to create their own chips for greater security and longevity in their devices. If that’s the direction, then it seems that they hired the right man for the job in the able hands of one Manu Gulati, who from 2009 until April this year spearheaded Apple’s processor-related inventions.

Gulati has announced the change in his career on his LinkedIn profile on Tuesday morning, with his new job now as Lead SoC Architect for Google. It wasn’t a secret in the industry that Google was looking for “mobile SoC architects” for upcoming devices. The position applied for by Gulati is Mobile SOC Lead Physical Designer, where his responsibilities are the following:

• Work with architects and logic designers to drive architectural feasibility studies, develop timing, power and area design targets, and explore RTL/design tradeoffs for physical design closure.

• Propose, analyze, implement, and audit floorplans, clock trees, ball-outs, metal utilization, standard cells / SRAMs, and power distribution.

• Participate in efforts to establish CAD and physical design methodologies (flow and tools development), and automation scripts.

• Perform technical evaluations of vendors, process nodes, and IP and provide recommendations.

More interestingly, Google specifically mentioned making its own chipsets in the future in the job posting. “Our computational challenges are so big, complex and unique we can’t just purchase off-the-shelf hardware, we’ve got to make it ourselves,” wrote Google. “Your team designs and builds the hardware, software and networking technologies that power all of Google’s services.”

With Gulati very familiar to how Apple designed their own chips (subcontracting the manufacturing to companies like Foxconn and Samsung), this prime knowledge should help Google create a chipset that will give them security and a controlled software environment (much like iOS) moving forward. Off tangent though, won’t that go against Android’s open nature? We’ll have to see where this goes.

VIA: SlashGear