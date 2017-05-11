Google will always be the top search engine. It is THE search giant and we know nothing can beat it after over a decade of dominance. For those people who enjoy going to different events and can’t seem to stay a full weekend at home, you know how useful it is to just type some keywords and see what’s new.





Google makes it easier now on the Google app and mobile web but letting you search for events nearby. This feature is available only in the United States. Listings on Meetup and Eventbrite, among others, will be shown so you can have an idea of what activities you can join.

You will never get bored you Google studd. When you try searching for concerts or events in a city or this weekend, search results will include different events, details like date and time, location, and other information available. If you like something, click on the item to open more info or to quickly buy tickets.

If you simply want to plan ahead, you can also search and choose filters such as “tomorrow” or “next week” to view what great events are happening soon.

If you are an event organizer, you may also want to take advantage of this development. Make sure you follow Google’s guidelines so your event can easily be found when people try to search for related activities. It is one great way to market your program. Google is definitely the answer.

