It’s probably automatic for a lot of people to turn to Google when searching for answers that we don’t know at the top of our heads. Google has made it easier now for students, teachers, and parents to not just find these answers for educational purposes but also to help them understand how some of those answers came to be. They shared five tools that can help you L.E.A.R.N more using Google on both mobile and desktop, sometimes without even needing to open a website.

The L stands for looking up more than 2000 STEM concepts. When you search for science and math concepts, you will get access to a lot of materials, examples, videos, etc from various websites. To organize all of that information, for example when you search “chemical bond”, there are tabs like overview, examples, calculator, videos, practice problems, and people always search for. And speaking of practice problems, E stands for Explore them. You get practice problems on the knowledge panel already from educational providers like Kahoot! Great Minds, Toppr, Vedantu, etc.

A of course stands for augment lessons with 3D models. They started with just fun 3D animals but now Google Search has over 200 chemistry, biology, physics, and anatomy 3D augmented reality concepts. Using AR on mobile, you’ll be able to explore these concepts and visualize them in your own space. R is for Review how to solve math problems. Not only can Google help you answer math problems that stump you, but you can see the step-by-step explanations in over 70 languages. You can also use Lens in the Google app to take pictures of those pesky math problems.

Lastly, N is to Navigate complex questions. This doesn’t mean questions like what is the meaning of life or other philosophical dilemmas (although you can always Google for answers or discussions too). Google says in the coming weeks, you’ll be able to see detailed explanations for some of the more difficult and complex STEM questions and targeted resources to help you understand these subjects.

These Google Search tools to help you L.E.A.R.N are available in English (except for the math problems which are available in 70 languages) for now but they plan to expand to more languages. For people with motor disabilities, these features are supported on screen readers and improved keyboard usage.