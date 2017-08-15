Google is committed to progressing its work in artificial intelligence (AI) with its division called Brain, and just recently, we’ve discovered that the mothership has hired the former head of Tesla’s autonomous driving project – Chris Lattner. He has taken to Twitter and announced that he is transitioning into Google Brain next week.

Lattner was formerly head of Autopilot, Tesla’s ongoing project to make the right software that will provide full Level 5 autonomy for self-driving cars. He announced on Twitter that he was excited to join Google Brain. “AI can’t democratize itself (yet?),” he said, “so I’ll help make it more accessible to everyone!”

Before Tesla, Lattner worked for Apple. He spent eleven years at Cupertino, where he was (most recently) Senior Director of the Developer Tools Department. In his time at Apple, he was responsible for creating Swift, the programming language Apple pushed developers over to in 2014.

As for Lattner’s new role in Google Brain, we really have no idea yet. From what he is saying, it may be to make AI, neural networks, and machine learning more approachable. We don’t know what his official title will be, but that should be clear in a week or so.

VIA: SlashGear