One of the things that differentiates the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL smartphones from its competition is that it has support for eSIM or the Embedded SIM. This means you don’t need to have a physical card slipped into your device but just activate the chip embedded in your motherboard. Since the two new Google smartphones will be released next week, the app to manage those eSIM accounts, simply called eSIM Manager, is now available on the Google Play Store.

Google’s Project Fi is one of the networks that support eSIM so it’s not a mystery that the Pixel 2 smartphones should have this feature. The eSIM manager is part of the smartphone’s pre-installed apps of course, but you can also now get the app through the Google Play Store for easier updating. What it does is pretty basic and unsexy, like helping you manage carrier profiles. You can also download and manage eSIM profiles through the app.

There isn’t much you can do with the app and with eSIM as well. You can see what carrier is enabled on the app (which you can enable by scanning a provided code or activating through the app itself). It also lists your device’s EID number. Now as to what else Google will enable in the app, we have no idea at this point. All we know is that it’s there at your service.

You can download the eSIM Manager app from the Google Play Store for free. But remember that it only works with the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL smartphones.