While most people who scour the web probably prefer to look at pictures or watch videos rather than read long articles, there are times when you will still need to do the latter. If you really think about it (and probably look for studies and statistics), the Internet is still text heavy and sometimes it’s not that easy to consume it especially if you’re on the go. Google Go, the lightweight version of the Google Search app, now has a new feature that can help you out with that.

Basically, the new feature can read out loud to you the webpages that you view on the Google Go browser. This is especially useful for when you’re doing something else but you would still like to listen to the latest news from websites or when you’re commuting and you can’t read because you get dizzy but still want to be able to consume long-form content from your favorite websites. It can also be useful for those with visual or reading impairments.

This feature is powered by natural language processing and speech synthesis AI. It is able to read aloud billions of web pages in 28 languages and you won’t feel like a robot is reading to you because it reads it in a natural sounding voice. It is able to determine which parts to read aloud to you through AI technology. And because Google Go is meant for those who don’t always have fast connection, this feature works even in 2G.

The feature will also have extra tools for those who need a bit of extra help, whether it’s the aforementioned visual impairment or if you’re learning a new language or even for those who are not so comfortable with reading long text. If you’re still learning a new language, the words are highlighted as it is read so you can read along. You can also adjust the speed as it is being read in case you either want it faster or slower.

Google wants this feature to become available to other Google products and make use of AI to make the web accessible to everyone. For now, enjoy Google Go reading the Internet back to you.

SOURCE: Google