If you have an Android device that’s not so great when it comes to memory or storage space, Google’s lightweight versions of their most popular apps are pretty handy to have. One of these apps is Google Go which is a lite version of the Google app. However, it was only previously available for Android Go devices or in specific countries where it was available since 2017. The good news now is that it’s available on the Google Play Store and for all Android devices worldwide.

Even if the Google Go app is just 7MB, it has a lot of features that can be seen in the main Google app. But they have been able to simplify these features so that it is faster and requires less wireless data. This mens that even if you have an unstable data connection or if your phone doesn’t have enough storage or a good enough processor, you will still be able to use all of the features of the app.

One of the features the app has is the Lens which can translate and search the words on a document or sign or book just by pointing your camera at it. If you don’t want to read it, you can have the text read out loud to you. Google Go has a read-out-loud feature so you can listen to a webpage and follow along with highlighted words. This is an AI-powered feature which will still be able to work even on your entry-level or mid-tier Android phone.

The Google Go app also gives you access to web versions of some of your favourite apps so you don’t need to download the full version of the app anymore. If for some reason you lose connectivity when you’re using Google Go, it will remember what you were doing and even give you back the search results if you were looking for something before you went offline once you are connected again.

You can download Google go from the Google Play Store for free. It will work on all Android devices as long as you’re running Android Lollipop and above.