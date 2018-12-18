Usually, the holidays mean spending time with family and loved ones. But with the advent of gadgets and devices, it has also become a time for people, especially kids, to immerse themselves in their smartphones and tablets. While we probably can’t demand that they put them away during the holidays, we can find some middle and common ground. Google is offering some practical tips on how to use technology and gadgets with your kids during the most wonderful time of the year.

These tips are from Joseph Leong, Google’s Product Manager for Kids and Families at Google, and Stephen Balkham from the Family Online Safety Institute. They wanted to find the balance between spending time with family and also using technology this holiday season. The first step would be to have a sit-down with your kids and set some ground rules for all of you about things like appropriate screen time every day, what things they can do on their devices, and other guidelines to follow over the next few days.

Joseph also suggests that you can turn screen time into family time by bonding with the kids over their interests. You can try to play some of the games with them or watch videos they’re interested in. You can maximize the Family Link app which helps both parents and kids learn, play, and explore online. Since kids are taking time off from school, you can also use this time to do some fun but educational things during your vacation, like visiting a zoo, museum, or attending some meaningful events.

Google also has some teacher-recommended content cards in the Family Link app so if your child receives their first gadget this holiday, you’ll be guided accordingly as to what apps to install and which content to access. FOSI also has a Good Digital Parenting section on their site where you can get more tips on how to navigate this digital world with your kids.

