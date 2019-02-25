If you use Google Fit to track your fitness activities and all your health-related digital footprint, you know that aside from looking at your app, you can also look access all your data through the website. Well, those days are almost over, at least when it comes to the latter. Google announced that they will be shutting down the Google Fit website by March 19. But don’t worry as all your data will still be available on your mobile apps.

The website will be shut down by March 19 because Google wants to focus on enhancing the mobile and smartwatch versions of the Google Fit. But don’t panic just yet as all the data you’ve accumulated over the years (or months) will not be erased even when the website goes offline. All your recent activity, daily steps, distance traveled, and all other personal records saved will still be accessed on your mobile apps.

Google Fit has actually undergone several changes the past few months. Just last August, the entire platform was redesigned as they partnered with the World Health Organization and the American Heart Association. They added more activity goals aside from the usual that fitness trackers are able to detect. You will still be able to track all the basic things but if you do more fitness activities, it will also be able to either detect or you can manually add it.

You don’t have to do anything before March 19 when the website will be officially shut down. Well, if you don’t have the app yet on your mobile device or you deleted it for some reason, so now will be the best time to download it from the Google Play Store for free.

VIA: SlashGear