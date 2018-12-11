While this season is referred to as the most wonderful time of the year, it is also the most stressful. And so you need all the help you can get to relieve yourself of that stress. One way is to keep healthy and Google Fit wants to help you out with that in the latest update to the app. Just in time for this season, you will be able to get better access to your progress and you will also get a much improved manual activity logging. Plus, it will also help remind you to take a deep breath and relax.

Google Fit now has new widgets that you can pin to your Android home screen so you can see at a glance the progress that you’ve made. The widget will show your Heart Points, Move Minutes, and other online stats in just one go. Just long press on your home screen, tap on the Widgets section and then look for the Google Fit widgets available. Place it on your home screen so that you will be able to just glance at it to know where you are now in your fitness journey.

On your Google Fit home screen, you will also now see the last workout you had, whether that’s good or bad depends on the last time you actually did your workout. And if you are manually adding your workout sessions in your journal, you will be able to adjust the activity intensity (honestly). As you know, the higher the intensity, the more Heart Points you get for it.

If you’re using a smartwatch running on the Wear OS platform, Google Fit will also now be able to guide you through a breathing exercise so you can unwind whenever you feel the holiday stress coming on. Even a simple breathing exercise has been proven to be helpful so don’t ignore the desire to just take a deep breath and de-stress.

You can update your Google Fit app so you can enjoy all of these new features that should help you stay fit and healthy despite the stresses of the next few weeks.

SOURCE: Google