When it comes to fitness apps, Google Fit seems to be missing several components and features as compared to the more robust competitors that focus on fitness tracking. And so this much-needed revamp comes as a welcome gift for those who would like to keep their apps within the Google ecosystem and are using Wear OS devices. The update makes tracking more useful and convenient for those that use their wearables primarily to track their fitness and wellness goals.

Google Fit now has one hub where you can see all the important information that you need when it comes to your health and fitness. You can see all your metrics and goals as well as whether you’re hitting them or not, specifically for your Heart Points and your Steps. You can also see in the hub your latest workouts as well as keep track of other things like your heart rate, weight, and blood pressure trends.

If you’re concerned about your sleeping habits, Google Fit will work well with connected devices built for monitoring your sleep like the Fossil Gen 5E smartwatch, the Oura Ring, or the Withings sleep tracking mat. You’ll be able to track things like nightly activity and sleep stages, set a bedtime goal every night, and other upcoming sleep-related features. Google will also add support for more devices and apps.

The revamped design also makes it easier to track workouts as you have shortcuts to your most recent workouts on the Google Fit Workout Tiles on your Wear OS device. If walking or running is your workout of choice, you can now share stats, routes, and even photos you take for your Google Fit journal to share on social media or messaging apps. You have a new Breath Tile with guided breathing sessions to help you decompress and destress.

Even the weather experience on your smartwatch is getting a redesign where you get more forecast details like precipitation and weather alerts. The Google Fit and Wear OS updates will be rolling out in the next few days.