We’ve seen and tried something similar but ‘Find My Device’ is an official offer from the Google team. The tech giant had the Android Device Manager app before. It was out since 2013 and received a number of security updates, guest mode, and Android Wear support. We really have no excuse to lose our smartphone, smartwatch, or even the Chromebook because of this program. Last year, Android Device Manager was renamed as ‘Find My Device’. It allows anyone to locate a lost Android device and have it locked until found.

Right on the Find My Device app, you can see your Android phone, tablet, or smartwatch. You can see the present location or at least just the last location where you can find it or where it was last tracked.

Google takes advantage of Google Maps but indoor maps can now be used. This way, you can be closer to finding your gadget especially if you think you lost it inside a mall, building, or airport.

The Maps will show you the location of an item. Simply tap the device location to navigate to the device.

To make sure your important data are safe inside the missing device, you can lock it or erase the device completely. If you decide to use ‘Find My Device’, you may need to provide permissions notice for both Location and Contacts.

Download Google Find My Device from the Google Play Store