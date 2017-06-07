It took them almost seven months, but it looks like Google has finally been able to fix the problems that some Pixel and Pixel XL owners have been complaining about since November. While the two devices have gotten some good reviews, there are also a lot of issues for the first devices that were designed, developed, and marketed by the tech giant. The fix comes in the June security update rolling out to users, but it also comes with an admission that it is still no guarantee that it will be able to fix the freezing problem.

There is a pretty long thread on Google’s product forums where users have been venting their frustration that their Pixel and Pixel XL would sometimes freeze up for no apparent reason or when they try out certain operations. The complaints started last November but it’s only now that Google has addressed the issue. The fix is included in the June security update and has already started rolling out to users.

However, in the next breath, they also emphasized that there is no guarantee that it will be fixed. Their actual statement reads, “Freezing and general device performance issues can be caused my many different things, so please continue to update this post with your individual experiences after accepting the June security OTA.”

It must be pretty frustrating for a Google Pixel or Pixel XL owner to have waited for months for a fix, only to be told it might not even work. Hopefully, Google will be able to fix it really soon or the chances of the next Pixel device will be successful is dwindling by the day.

SOURCE: Google