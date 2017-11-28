You may be enjoying storing your thousands of photos and videos on Google Photos but you can still always compile your favorite images and turn them into a real coffee table book you can keep for yourself or give away to your family and friends. You see, the Google Fiber team is offering its subscribers the chance to have a Google Photos book made at no cost.

This free offer by Google is not just for Fiber users but to anyone who can go and visit Google’s Fiber Spaces located in the following areas: Nashville, Kansas City (Westport), Austin, Provo, Salt Lake City, Atlanta, Charlotte and Raleigh-Durham.

The free Google Photos book is offered by the tech giant. You can make a 20-page coffee table book filled with your favorite memories with your favorite. Just in time for the holidays, you can have a free photo book you can all browse through. The 7 x 7 photos will be printed and collected in a beautiful soft bound book.

We have no idea how many people will be able to have their free Google Photos book but this is offered while supplies last. We highly suggest you head on to a nearby Google Fiber store.

SOURCE: Google Fiber Blog