If you’re a Google Fi subscriber and you didn’t know this yet, go and open your companion app because they have a surprise waiting for you! You can claim a free Nest Mini as a Christmas gift if you’re an MVNO subscriber of good standing but you probably better hurry as the offer is only while supplies last. Given that the Nest Mini is a pretty highly-regarded product from Google, it will probably get snatched up easily especially if you’re on the lookout for a handy smart speaker.

According to 9 to 5 Google, if you open your Google Fi companion app, you’ll see a “Get your free Nest Mini” card which tells you you have to redeem your gift by December 31. But there’s also a warning that this is only “while supplies last”. When you tap the card, it will lead you to a Google Store page with a promo code. Then you’ll have to choose from among the four colors available: Chalk, Charcoal, Coral, and Sky. Of course that also depends on stock availability.

If you choose the Saver shipping, then you won’t have to shell out a dime. And if you order within the next few days, then you might even get it before Christmas. Those who are eligible to get this free gift are Google Fi owners that are active subscribers as of December 9, 2019, 12:00AM PT and accounts must be in good standing of course. There’s a limit of one Nest Mini per person and one device per group plan.

This is probably the best Christmas gift that Google Fi has given its subscribers. Previously, we saw a Lego set that could be used as a charging stand, a branded case, headphones with splitter, and a portable battery pack. Given that the Nest Mini, which was announced at this year’s Made By Google event last October, has been pretty well received, this is indeed a great gift for their subscribers.

So again, you should go ahead and claim your free Nest Mini as soon as you can while supplies aren’t running out yet. Just check your companion app and see if you’re eligible.