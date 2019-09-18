Google Fi has been around since 2015. Back then, it was popularly known as Project Fi. It was introduced as a new wireless service. It was by invitation at first for select devices but it has since grown into a bigger and better network. It’s available in over a hundred countries. The service has been updated with live monitoring of data usage and a special referral system among others. Google Fi only has the Fi Flexible but now it’s bringing Google Fi Unlimited plan. It’s the second plan of the company.

While the Fi Flexible is beneficial for those who only want to pay for data they use, there are those that want to pay the same amount every month. The Unlimited plan offers unlimited texts, calls, and data at an affordable price. It’s for the whole family. You can even use it when you travel locally or abroad.

Google Fi Unlimited includes free international calls from the US to 50 countries and territories plus 200 destinations abroad. No need to pay extra so you can use the plan while traveling. No need to signup or setup either.



With the Unlimited plan, you can also take advantage of Google One membership. This adds 100GB of cloud storage. This also includes discounts on other Google products and support across Google among others. If you use an Android phone, you can backup the phone automatically. Use this so your important photos and files are always safe and accessible when you need them.

Unlimited plan pricing starts at $45/line for 4-6 lines. One line is pricier at $70. For 2 lines, you only pay $60/line. For 3 lines, pay $50 per line.

The Unlimited plan will reduce speeds only after 22GB usage per person. That should be enough for one month use. Speed reduction may also be followed by optimization of video streaming quality down to 480p.