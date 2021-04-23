The Google Fi team continues to think of ways on how to improve its system and services provided to the consumers. For the brand’s sixth birthday, it has a new offer that will surely make a lot of people happy. There is a new Google Fi unlimited plan ready that includes unlimited talk and text and data from the network that has a wide coverage in the United States. This plan is officially called Simply Unlimited but we know it’s really not that simple.

The Google Fi Simply Unlimited Plan offers unlimited calls, texts, and data. Starting price is only $60 per month. That is per one line and you can get more lines if you want for the whole family and the price will be cheaper: $45 each for two lines and $30 each for three lines.

The plan includes unlimited texts and calls in the United States. Unlimited texting and data in the US, Mexico, and Canada are also included. Three lines are worth the price for two.

Google Fi plans promise security and privacy features. You can protect personal information and keep the family safe. Other features are available to help the whole family build digital habits that are healthy.

The Google Fi Unlimited Plus plan is another great choice for those who need unlimited data whether at home or abroad. Those who frequently travel will benefit for this. You can always be connected with Google Fi. It can be used in more than 50 destinations at only $50 per month per line for a maximum of three lines.

The plan can also be used in over 200 destinations with international data with no additional charge. Hotspot tethering is possible with this plan together with Google One cloud storage up to $100.

If you currently have a line from another network, you can move to Google Fi and use the same number. You need to activate your own Fi account. Should you switch to Google Fi, you can take advantage of $100 discount of select devices. Total savings can reach up to $700.

Another plan you can consider is the Google Fi Flexible plan. It is ideal for those who only rely on WiFi. It only costs $17 per month for three lines. This offer includes unlimited talk and text. If you need to use some data, add $10 which you can use at home or in other countries.