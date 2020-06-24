If you’ve been wanting to use both Google Fi and Google Voice together but separately, you are finally getting your wish. The long-awaited segregation of the two products will finally start rolling out to users. Those with Google accounts will finally be able to own separate numbers for both Fi and Voice but still under the same account. It’s not a major thing in the bigger scheme, but it can be useful for those who want to use “different numbers for different purposes”.

Why would one want to have two numbers anyway? Well, it works for those who want to keep their personal life and their professional life separate. This means that if you want to use both services, you could. And you could also connect one with the other so it should be a win-win since both are Google products anyway. Google is hoping that this change will make it easier to manage your calls.

To put it simply, users of Google’s MVNO platform Fi will be able to make calls through Google Voice. Users of the latter will be able to forward their calls to their Fi number and Fi users can forward calls to their Voice numbers. So when you set up forwarding in either service, you can receive calls form both of your numbers but just in one central place if that’s what you prefer.

There are no admin controls for this feature so all users need to do is to set up call forwarding on the Voice settings page, if you want to manage both of them in the same Google account. Well, this is the purpose for that right? The update will take 1-3 days before users can see the feature visibility.

Google also thinks they might be able to get new subscribers to their MVNO because of this. So if you’re thinking of doing so, you can just go to fi.google.com or download the app itself where you’ll be able to see your various subscription options.