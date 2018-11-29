We told you about this yesterday but now it’s official. Google Fi is a go! Formerly known as Project Fi, they are now expanding their wireless coverage to other smartphones including devices from Samsung, Motorola, and even iPhones. The service that Pixel users (and some LG phones) have been enjoying for the past three years is now available for other Android devices and they have also made their name change official to Google Fi. And of course they’re celebrating this occasion with some special offers.

When it first launched in 2015, it was still a project and sort of beta testing. Only Pixel devices and some chosen LG ones were able to support the mobile virtual network. Now they’re expanding it to other OEMs as well, even archival Apple and its iOS devices. You’ll be able to enjoy their easy group plans, high speed international data coverage that is the same rate as when you’re home, and no contracts and zero hidden fees.

But if you want the “full Google Fi experience”, there are actually specific devices designed for Fi, including the Pixel ones of course, specifically the Pixel 2 and Pixel 3, Moto G6, LG V35 ThinQ, LG G7 ThinQ, and Android One Moto X4. This means you’ll be able to enjoy technology like seamlessly switching between multiple cellular networks. The phones were built with special hardware and software to accommodate that.

Google Fi is bringing a social treat to celebrate this expansion. For every phone that you purchase on the Google Fi site, you’ll receive the same value as travel gift cards which you can spend on flights with Delta or Southwest, or accommodations in Airbnb or hotels.com. If you already have a phone and want to sign up for Google Fi, you’ll receive $200 worth of Fi service credit.

Google Fi plans start at $20 per month for unlimited call and texts and then you will get charged only for the data that you use, starting at $1 for .1GB of data. If you’re a heavy user and you use Bill Protection, data becomes “free” after 6GB but that means you pay $60 of data every month. Visit the new Google Fi site for more details.

SOURCE: Google