End-to-end encryption is one of the apps and phone features that get the heart going if you’re into privacy and security. It means that you and whoever you’re talking to are the one only ones who have access to your conversation and the OEM or ISP or app developer will not be able to listen in on your calls or save the messages on their cloud server. Google Fi is now bringing this feature to voice phone calls made over the network. At launch though, there are a few limitations to how it works.

The good news is that Google Fi subscribers will get end-to-end encryption at no additional charge. The slightly bad news is that there are a few limitations to this. First of all, both the caller and the receiver need to be using Android smartphones and they both need to be subscribers to Google’s MVNO of course. If you make calls through the Messages by Google app, it won’t be encrypted although messages sent there are. Encryption is only available for one-on-one calls so group calls are not part of the equation.

If you meet the criteria mentioned above, then the calls are automatically encrypted by default so no need to toggle anything on. Google says that there will be a “unique dial tone” before it connects so you know when a call is encrypted. There will also be a lock icon shown on your screen before it connects and also the whole duration of your call which you and the person you’re talking to can both see.

Of course you can always make end-to-end encrypted audio calls through WhatsApp and other apps that offer the feature already. But this is the first time that Google Fi is bringing encryption as the default for regular phone calls. Hopefully, those limitations will be lifted eventually so that more users will benefit from this feature. It will work over Wi-Fi and cellular connections of LTE or greater. However, to turn off encryption, it seems you have to disable “W-Fi calling” in the Google Fi app.

Google Fi voice calls with end-to-end encryption will start rolling out in the next few weeks. They’re also reminding users that Messages by Google also has automatic encryption for both users if you have Messages and chat features enabled.