Last December, Google introduced a new feed that you will find on your Google app where you can find a personalized stream of articles, videos, and other content. Now it looks like the tech giant is rolling it out in other platforms and has also improved its machine learning algorithms to improve the content that you’ll be seeing there. It’s also introducing some new features to make it a “smart feed” that will adapt to your interests and the things that are important to you.

Some of the changes that you will see (if you’ve been using the Feed before, that is) include the fact that the cards will not just be based on your previous interactions with Google, but also what’s trending in your location and even around the world. But since this is machine learning after all, you will need to use Google more to get a better, more personal feed. If somehow you find topics you’re no longer interested in, just unfollow them by tapping on a card or going to the Google app settings.

You will also now be able to follow new topics from your search results by clicking on the Follow button which will appear in certain types of search results. Some of the news stories that will appear on your feed will now also show related stories from different sources and some will even allow you to fact check and see other relevant information. At the top of every card, you can click on the header that shows your interests so you can also search Google for other facts or news about that topic.

This new Google Feed experience is not meant to replace your Facebook or any other social media feed. It focuses more on what you’re interested in and not what your friends are talking about. The update is rolling out in the US first and then to the rest of the world in the next couple of weeks.

