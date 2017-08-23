What do you need to topple a giant? Partner up with another giant! It seems that’s what Google’s strategy is, in trying to beat Amazon and in particular, Amazon Prime and its same-day deliver service. Google Express was launched a few years back but lately it’s been upping its game in order to compete on a level playing field. They have now added one of the country’s biggest retail stores, Walmart, as a partner store. And they have also removed the membership requirement that they’ve had since its launch a few years back.

Google Express previously partnered with Costco and Target, and now they’re welcoming Walmart to the family. You have the choice from thousands of products available in the retail stores, including the ones offered at their Every Day Low Prices. If you’re already an existing Walmart customer, you can link your account to Google Express and so your shopping results are based on what you’ve previously bought, including the size and type of a product that you purchased before. You can order by using Google Express or through Google Assistant on Google Home.

Google has also scrapped the monthly/annual membership fee that was required before you could buy and ship through the service. Refunds for those who still have ongoing memberships will start by September. But basically, anyone who wants to use Google Express to have same day delivery for their orders can now do so.

With Amazon going into brick and mortar stores with their purchase of Whole Foods, the online and offline supermarket market has become wider and more open. Google Express wants a piece of that pie of course, so let’s see what are their next moves.

SOURCE: Google