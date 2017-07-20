The Google Expeditions program has been ready since two years ago. This special service by the search giant brings students to virtual reality field trips, making the program a very useful and educational method for teachers, students, and even their parents. It has received updates like holiday learning and it’s getting another round of update so users can “travel” on their own.

Google Expeditions is getting the solo mode for Android. Over 600 tours are available to be explored. You don’t even need to get an expensive or premium VR headset just to enjoy the sights. You can use the basic Cardboard from Google and be transported to different countries and cultures. But if you own any Daydream-ready phone, you can try it with Daydream View.

Google Expeditions used to be a special program for the teacher and the whole class. This time, Expeditions can be explored with the Self-Guided Expeditions so anyone can go on tours even when they are at home, outside the classroom, or just about anywhere.

For the teachers, Google Expeditions has also been updated with more tools. You will see Annotations as a new tool that lets you draw within a scene just by using your stylus or finger.

