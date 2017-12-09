While we enjoy all the perks of various messaging apps like Messenger, Viber, WhatsApp, etc, there are still a lot of global users who prefer SMS or text messaging. RCS (Rich Communication Services) Messaging helps bring the two together with all its add-on features while still relying on a (sometimes) more stable cellular connection. Google is now expanding this service to Latin America through partnerships with América Móvil, AT&T in México, Oi and Telefónica so that they can join Europe, North America, and Asia in experiencing the joys of RCS.

RCS basically improves the standard messaging service by letting you do rich group chats, seeing typing indicators and read receipts, sharing hi-res photos and videos, and experiencing business messaging from trusted brands, all without having to install a new app. Well, you will have to use Android Messages as your default carrier messaging service, but that makes life so much easier when it comes to rolling out new features and updates.

The interoperability of RCS across networks is because of the Jibe RCS Cloud from Google and the Jibe RCS Hub. So those on América Móvil, AT&T in México, Oi and Telefónica can exchange RCS messages through Android Messages. You will also be able to connect with other networks under the Jibe RCS Hub, like Sprint and Rogers. One of the advantages of RCS is that it brings enhanced business messaging which brands can leverage to bring useful and interactive messages.

América Móvil and Telefónica will also bring RCS messaging in European markets, following in the footsteps of Deutsche Telekom, Orange, Telenor, and Vodafone. Hopefully, this means more expansion for RCS by 2018.

SOURCE: Google