Video call culture is still very much alive and kicking as a lot of companies continue to work from home and a lot of families and friends are separated due to health and travel restrictions. While Zoom is the dominant one in terms of corporate and conference use, other apps are trying to reach the smaller and more personal groups. Google Duo is now making it easier for you to invite people into your video call by just sending out a link invite to whomever you want to talk to.

Android Police shares that this feature was actually announced last month but didn’t really go live for a lot of people. Now it seems that Google Duo users on various versions are seeing it but it does seem like a server-side update. In any case, if your account is one of the chosen ones, you will now be able to send an invite link to other Duo users so they can join you on a video call. This makes it a bit easier to start or add people to a group call.

Just start a group on the Duo app by adding one member to it and you’ll see an invite link once you do. All you have to do is copy that link and share it in a messaging app or through email or text or whatever you use to communicate with the people you want to join the call. Once they click the link, it will open in the Duo app but they will see first the group members so they can decide whether or not to join the call.

If the person doesn’t have a Duo app yet on their phone, they will probably be prompted first to install it. If you’re in the middle of a group call and decide to add one more person, you can still do so with a link. Tap on the overflow menu and then Share link and then send it through whatever app that person is currently on. They will be able to immediately join the call if they choose to do so.

The invite link is only available on the mobile version since the web app doesn’t support group calls yet. It is currently live for people on version 89 and 91 but it’s a server-side update so you just have to wait for it.