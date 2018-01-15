If you still haven’t found the need to install another calling or messaging app, Google is still making it possible for you to be called by Google Duo users. There are a couple of caveats of course, but at least they are making it more useful for people, even if said people don’t have the audio and video calling app installed in their devices. Even though the app, together with messaging app Allo, have been criticized for adding to the number of apps that “need” to be installed, Google has continued to update and improve the two apps.

If you are not familiar with it yet, Google Duo allows you to make audio-only calls as well as video calls to other people without racking up minutes, since the calls are made over the Internet. Previously, you could only make calls to people who have Duo installed as well. But now, it looks like you can still call someone even if they don’t have the app yet through the App Preview feature. This allows users to try out an app first before deciding to install it or not. So this won’t work if you’re calling someone on iOS because they don’t support App Preview.

While you will get the same interface as you would when Duo is installed, there are a few limits to the functionality. First, for this to work, obviously the user needs to turn on the settings that will allow them to receive calls or messages from not-yet-installed apps. Second, their phone number must be added to their Google account so Duo will know where to route the call.

After the call, users will be given the option to download the Duo app, if they found it useful.But you can also block the person from contacting you again through the settings mentioned above. Will you be installing Duo (if you haven’t yet) because of this new functionality? Let us know in the comments.

VIA: SlashGear