There are several things to be excited about the new flagship devices from Samsung. If you’re a heavy user of the Google Duo app, you’ll be happy to know that the video calling app is now integrated into the dialer of the new Samsung Galaxy S20 devices as well as the Galaxy Z Flip folding phone. This integration means you will have a FaceTime-like feature on your new Samsung smartphones, letting you make video calls without having to install another app.

Google Duo has proven to be one of Google’s more popular products and has outlived its chat compatriot, Allo. They have been adding more features to the app the past few months and now this latest integration with Samsung will benefit a lot of users who are planning to get the new devices from the Korean OEM. They will be able to directly start a video call from within the built-in dialer since Duo has been integrated into the Galaxy One UI.

When you open your Galaxy S20’s or Galaxy Z Flip’s dialer, you will see a Google Duo icon there. It currently supports both the wide-angle selfie and Samsung’s AR emoji if you want to make your video conversations more interesting. You will be able to make video calls both over WiFi and your mobile data. But they suggest you have a 5G connection so you can maximize the best video quality.

Video chats on Google Duo can hold up to eight people so it’s a good tool to have when you’re planning something with family members or with friends. If you don’t have a Galaxy S20 or a Galaxy Z Flip, you’ll still be able to join of course but using your Google Duo app since other devices don’t have integration yet. The experience on the video call will of course depend on each user’s carrier.

There is no news yet if the Galaxy Duo integration will eventually be available to other Samsung devices through a software update. What we can probably expect is that other future Samsng smartphones will also have this feature.