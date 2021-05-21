Despite the fact that some parts of the world are opening up again, video calls will probably be around for a little while longer. And while you can do your video conferencing, webinars, and video chats on your smartphone, tablet, laptop, or desktop, sometimes you might want an even bigger screen. At CES back in January, Samsung announced that their Neo QLED smart TVs would integrate Google Duo and now it looks like it’s now available. Well, as long as you have a web camera attached of course.

The Samsung YouTube channel released a 15-seconder ad showing that the Google Duo app is now available on the Samsung Neo QLED TV. You can install the app from the Google Play Store and it will be able to run natively on your TV screen. You of course need to have a USB camera attached on top of your TV but once you do, you should be able to call whoever it is you need to video call with and see them from your large screen.

When setting it up, you will initially need to have your smartphone running the Duo app as you will have to log in to your account. But after that first set up, you will be able to make and take calls from your TV, even without your phone. It can support up to 12 users in one call at once. And if your camera supports it, it will be able to follow you when you walk around the room while doing your video call.

Once you’ve finished setting up your Duo account on your Samsung TV, you can already start making calls. Open the app on your TV and click Start a call. You can also click someone from your latest activity and then tap on voice call or video call. You can also search for a contact from your list to start either a voice call or video call. Another way you can do Duo calls on your TV is by mirroring the app from your Galaxy S21 device.

For now, the Google Dup integration is available for 2021 QLED TVs. Samsung has not yet released a list of what other Smart TVs it will be available on.