We’ve seen previous news and APK insights saying that Google Duo is working on a new kind of mode so users will be able to make video calls no matter what their lighting condition is. Now they are making it official as Google announced that Duo will now have a low light mode so users will still be able to use the app even when they don’t have sufficient lighting or when they’re just about to bid someone goodnight before going to bed.

There are various reasons and situations when you may not have enough decent lighting to make a proper video call. It may be because you’re only using one light at home to save up electricity or you’re just currently in a room that has the lights turned off or you’re in an area outside and it’s night time. Whatever the reason is, Google believes this should not stop you from making that video call.

The low light mode will allow the video call to adjust and will make the people in the frame more visible. As soon as the phone detects that you’re in dim lighting, it will make the necessary adjustments. When you’re already on the video call, you’ll be able to toggle the low light feature on and off depending on how you want the video call to look like. Of course everything else will still depend on your smartphone’s camera capabilities and how little your lighting really is.

Google’s Pixel 3 and Pixel 3a have recently introduced the Night Sight feature which will make night scenes more visible and better looking. If you pair this with the low light mode of Google Duo, you may have better results on your video phone calls even if your lighting situation is less than ideal.

The Google Duo low light mode will start rolling out to Android users starting this week.