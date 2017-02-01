Every day, the G Suite updates just keep on coming, have you noticed? Whether it’s a minor or major update, it looks like Google is trying to fulfill its promise of making the mobile experience of using Google Drive, Docs, Sheets, and Slides almost the same as that of using them on the desktop. The latest update makes it easier for users to use the templates by having direct access from the Drive. It should now be easier to create new files from these templates so you can focus on the content of the files.

Templates are pretty useful for those times when you don’t want to focus on the format and style of a document you’re creating, but having a pre-set one is pretty important. Google and some developers and experts as well have been creating templates for things like invoices, case studies, content calendars, budget breakdowns, etc. They have been lifesavers sometimes, especially if you’re in a hurry and on your mobile device.

Google is making it easier now as it now grants you access to templates directly from the Google Drive. Just go to Drive > New > Google Docs/Sheets/Slides/Forms > From a template and you will be redirected to the respective template gallery where you can choose one that you need at that moment. You don’t have to go to the home pages of Docs/Sheets/Slides/Forms to be able to access the templates.

The update has already started rolling out to all G Suite users, so you might want to check out your Google Drive Google Play page.

SOURCE: Google