Those who have been wishing for an annual billing on Google Drive, your dream has come true as Google just announced the yearly plans. We have no idea why the tech giant only did this now but we’re glad they finally did. We know several Google Drive users willing to pay for the cloud storage service and the annual subscriptions really make more sense. Finally, you can get such for a discounted price. That’s way better compared to the monthly billing.

For the 100GB plan, you can get it for $19.99. The 1TB plan is $99.99. You won’t see the annual plans just yet on the Google Apps but you can see the new prices on the Google Drive website. The lowest tier is $1.99. Multiplied by twelve it’s $23.88 so the new price is a good discount. The 1TB is at $9.99 amounting to $119.88 for one whole year. It’s like you’re using the service free for four months (100GB) and two months (1TB).

As for the other plans, the 10TB, 20TB, and 30TB tiers, they are only available in monthly instalments. Unfortunately, Google isn’t giving any discount for the three plans. We have no idea why again but their prices remain the same.

VIA: Android Police

SOURCE: Google