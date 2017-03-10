Aside from Meet being introduced as the new Hangouts, Google has also announced major changes to Drive. Google Drive is perhaps one of the most widely used cloud storage services today and the tech giant is aiming to improve the system. It’s more than just an online file storage as Google Drive aims to bring in more enterprise and business users.

In case you’re not aware, Google Drive currently has over 800 million daily active users. That’s the number of people using the service every single day. It’s quite a big number and we can assure you that Google is committed to keeping it by adding enhancements to the system.

Google Drive is already considered a big player but for this year, the search giant is focusing on the enterprise game. New steps towards development are the numerous changes to Google Drive. Some changes include the Drive File Stream, Team Drives, Google Vault for Drive, and Quick Access from Android among others.

The idea of a Team Drive is something we’ve been wanting before. Sure, there are similar services but we all trust Google Drive because it is easier to navigate and is actually faster than the others. There is also the Google Vault for Drive that brings tools to support data retention and archiving. Interestingly, Team Drive can also be moved to Vault for Drive.

Meanwhile, Quick Access can be utilized from Android to iOS and the web. It learns your patterns of usage and interactions. This way, Google Drive knows how you interactive with it so it can show you the correct files you need.

With Google Drive, feel free to sync and share files in many different but effective ways. You can always create and share your work with your team with the Teams Drives. Google Vault for Drive offers better management and control of sensitive company data. AppBridge lets you migrate files conveniently if you need to transfer files. There’s also the Quick Access and Drive File Stream powered by Google machine intelligence.

SOURCE: Google (The Keyword)