This is probably something you hoped would happen: accessing Google Drive directly from Gmail. Yes, it’s possible as the tech giant has now granted access to Drive files from your inbox. Google wants to make things easier for everyone. It has allowed access requests to files stored on Drive by simply sending dynamic emails. Doing so allows a person to respond to the request without having to go out of Gmail or going to Google Drive. This means you can be more productive as more of your precious time is saved.

The request to access GDrive can be managed straight from Gmail. It can be done directly from an email you received when somebody asks for access to a file. It will be a dynamic email that will allow you to review the request, select access level (edit/comment/view), and grant access.

You don’t need to open a new tab or window to open Google Drive and manage access. The email will be enough as you can manage requests and control access to your files and folders. It will work on Gmail whether access on the web or from an Android or iOS device.

Google has started rolling out the update via Rapid Release and Scheduled Release domains. At the moment, it can be used by those with personal Google Accounts. It is also available to other customers: Essentials, Business Starter, Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Essentials, Enterprise Standard, Enterprise Plus, Education, Enterprise for Education, and Nonprofits.

Access request messages will now come from a new email add: drive-shares-dm-noreply@google.com. For admins, note that the feature will be turned ON by default. Feel free to check Google’s Help Center regarding this dynamic email or how to turn it off. Regular users will also see this feature ON by default. You can turn it on/off for a particular account.