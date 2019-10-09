One of the earlier times we featured G Suite was last year when we said it would receive AI for better file organization for Google Drive. We also remember the Hangouts Chat coming to the program. Just recently, G Suite users received auto-correct and typing suggestions in Gmail. A massive G Suite update was also released with Google Assistant integration. There may be more we missed but today, we’re learning Google has updated the Google Docs, Sheets, and Slides Android apps.

The Google Docs, Sheets, and Slides apps for Android now come with several updates but mainly on visuals. The icons have been updated while controls are more consistent, The typefaces are highly-legible while the document list has been restyled.

The latest Google Docs and Slides Android Apps already show a bit of the redesign. If you haven’t noticed it, there are visual changes indeed.

G Suite is getting a Material redesign. Google is slowing making such changes so all G Suite apps will look more consistent. Just recently, the Google Drive app has also received a redesign.

Again, if you don’t see the changes yet on any Google apps you have, you need to check the Play Store for the version available. Google is gradually rolling out the changes beginning yesterday, October 7, for Rapid Release domains. Scheduled Release domains will also see a gradual rollout. Most changes are available to all G Suite editions.