Not everyone is a fan of the dark mode of course but those who prefer to have less eye strain and less power consumption appreciate having the option to have it on their phone and apps. It’s especially helpful if you spend a lot of time on those apps on your mobile device. If you’re into the whole Google ecosystem, then you’ll be happy to know that they’re finally rolling out dark mode for some G Suite apps namely Google Docs, Google Sheets, and Google Slides.

While you would think that Google should be able to roll out dark mode to all its apps, some are actually hard to turn into dark mode more than others. One app that is difficult to turn dark is Gmail but they eventually were able to bring it but with the warning that what you see may be different from what you send. Google probably learned a lot from the dark mode for Gmail and so they brought it to the Android version of Docs, Sheets, and Slides.

Both the personal and the commercial versions of these mobile apps will be receiving the dark mode. If you choose to activate it, you will see your files view go dark as well as your editor. Of course by default, the Docs, Sheets, and Slides will respect what your smartphone’s global setting is. So if you’re already on a system-wide dark mode, no need to turn dark mode on as it will automatically adjust

But if you’ve turned that off, then you’ll have to manually turn it on. You can turn the dark mode on or off independently from your system settings.And since not everyone is probably using dark mode, you get a “View in light theme” option for your documents before you submit it or share it. This is to make sure it looks okay whether it’s in the inverted dark mode or in the regular light mode.

Google started rolling out the dark theme for Docs, Sheets, and Slides starting July 6 but it will probably take two weeks for feature visibility. Just wait for it to arrive for your device and in the meantime, make do with the light mode.