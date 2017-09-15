A Reddit user was only waiting to replace his Nexus 6P and was using an iPhone in the meantime for a couple of months. He randomly checked his Android backup on Google Drive and found out that his 6P backup was nowhere to be found. That’s because Google apparently deletes your backup just two months after if you’ve not used the device in that same period. Even if you’ve backed it up on Google Drive, everything will be gone if you’ve neglected using the smartphone for two months.

Even if Google does not explicitly tell everyone about this deadline, there is actually an expiration date under the backup folder. But people probably don’t look at that and are expecting an email or a notification warning that the backup is about to expire. However, when you try to open your backup after two months, everything will be gone, from the apps you previously installed, to the settings that you may have painstakingly set-up for your device.

And even if you’ve been paying for Google Drive storage, you will not be able to retrieve any of the information you stored for that particular device or account. The only solution so far is that even when you’re taking a break from your Android smartphone, you would need to check in every once in a while if you want your backup to remain.

Hopefully, Google will listen now to those complaining about this problem by creating a system where users will receive an email to the connected account, just in case they have failed to check their device for the past few weeks or two months. But until then, leave a reminder on whatever app or paper you use so you won’t lose your backup.

SOURCE: Reddit