If you have even just a passing interest in fashion, let alone work in some capacity in the industry, you’ve probably thought about how awesome it would be to take a peek into a supermodel’s closet. Well Google can now let you do that, at least virtually speaking. Their new project is a partnership with Conde Nast Entertainment and Vogue as part of the latter’s 125th anniversary celebration. Vogue Supermodel closets is a series of videos that lets you look at what the title itself if saying.

The series will give you five episodes, each one featuring the most popular supermodels (as opposed to just you know, regular models) and what they have hiding inside their closets, literally. The videos were shot using YI HALO cameras, which are the newest kind of Jump cameras that will let you shoot high quality virtual reality video. Viewers will get the feeling that they are actually with the model as she shows off her clothes and shoes and bags because of the immersive quality of the production.

If you use your Cardboard or Daydream View, you can look around as well as up when the supermodel shows you the treasures found inside their closet. This is thanks to the camera’s immersive 4K stereoscopic capture, with the Jump camera even allowing for the operator to fit into tight spaces. Post production wise, they used unique graphics and post-production elements so you will actually feel you’re inside the closet.

The first episode features Kendall Jenner of the famous (or infamous?) Kardashian-Jenner clan. Can you imagine all the things you will see, and all the dramatic stories that come with some of the items there (including snuggles from Kanye West himself). No news yet who are the other four supermodels and their closets that will be featured. You can also watch the video even without your VR headsets, but of course it’s not as fun.

SOURCE: Google