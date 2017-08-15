There are a lot of great third-party contacts app available out there, if you’re not satisfied with your device’s built-in contact manager (as we rarely are). But if you want something that has a little more functionality and if you’re a big Google user and fan, then Google Contacts is something that you can now use if your device is running on Android 5.0 Lollipop and above. Previously, you could only get this app if you had a Pixel or Nexus device, and if you didn’t, you had to install it through an APK file.

The good news now is that the app can be downloaded from the Google Play Store and installed on devices running Lollipop up to Nougat (and soon, the mysteries O). If you’re not familiar with it yet and why it’s an interesting app to have if you’re a Google fan, Contacts of course follows the Material Design specifications and it will sync with your Google account or accounts as well. It also has contact merging to clean up duplicate entries and third-party integration in case you’re using other accounts as well.

You can separate your contacts by account if you segregate it by work or personal or other categories. It’s also easy to add new contacts and edit information in case there are any changes. All of this will sync back to your Google account if that’s your primary contact storage. And since everything is on the cloud, even if heaven forbid you lose your phone, rest assured your contacts are still safe.

You can download Google Contacts from the Google Play Store for free. The APK file is still available in case you still prefer installing it manually.

VIA: XDA Developer