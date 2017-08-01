There are some apps that are installed in our smartphones that are too functional that we tend to ignore them and use them only when needed. A clock app is one of those, but if you wanted something a little fancier, then you should either get a third-party app or download the Clock app from Google. And if you did the latter, then you get an update now which brings a darker theme and icon, plus support for the upcoming Android O.

The new dark theme for the Clock app makes it a bit easier for you to look at it when you wake up first thing in the morning. Previously, it had a muted purple color that was still a bit bright, but now you have black/gray colors that are easier on the eyes when you first wake up. The icon has also changed now, with a bright blue background and a red seconds hand, dropping the purple hue as well.

The latest update also now has support for the upcoming Android O, which is expected to rollout to Google Pixel and Nexus devices later this summer. This version of the Clock app is actually available for the Developer Preview 3 of the Android O update. The app also now has a dedicated screen saver section in the settings.

If you already have Clock on your device, just update it by going to the Google Play page. If not, you can check it out and consider using it instead of your phone’s built-in clock app.