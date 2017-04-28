Just last month, Google opened its Classroom service, allowing those who do not have G Suite for Education accounts to still join and even teach classes, manage assignments and collaborate with other teachers and students. Now they’re going one step further by allowing anyone with a Google account to create classes and invite people to be part of it. You can set up and manage either or both online and in-person classes and it can range from classes for adult education, hobbies, after school programs, and special interests.

Google invited some teachers and students to pilot the program and they are now sharing some of the classes that were created and participated in. For example, educator Tony Vincent created a free online class for teaching graphic design using Google Drawings and 75 teachers all over the world joined. He used videos to teach then gave the students a week to submit assignments, and there was constant communication through posts, emails, reminders, etc.

An elementary school teacher used Classroom for her Girl Scots robotics club to share and access resources, comment and share ideas, and collaborate on projects, as part of their after school program. A student from Brazil used the service to manage their school club called GameDev Society UFRGS as they discussed design, art, and programming.

So basically, any class that you want to teach or club that you want to manage can now be created through Google Classroom. As long as you have a Google account and you have a plan, resources, materials, etc, then you’re good to go.

