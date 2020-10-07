With sensitive personal information like username and passwords being online, security is the main concern for us all. More so when we use our mobile devices to perform majority of tasks. With this in mind, Chrome has mindfully brought stringent security for Android and iOS in the updated Chrome 86 browser. This new security feature alerts the user whenever the saved usernames and passwords are compromised against the list of known credentials that are most vulnerable to hacking.

More like the Google Password Checkup tool introduced in 2019, this built-in mechanism will scout all the saved sensitive data for any hacking attempts. In case there is a flagged event for the checks, Chrome will instantly alert the user and direct him/her to the change password webpage. Google has also brought Enhanced Safety Browsing to the mobile devices which safeguards against any real-time phishing attempts or malware.

To take things further, mixed content sites having HTTP non-secure forms of an HTTPS website will also alert the users. The same goes for HTTP download(s) on an HTTPS website. This is done to negate any phishing attempts by hackers.

For the iOS devices too, Google is bringing the Touch-to-fill for passwords with a layer of added security enhanced by the biometric authentication. So now the Apple users will be able to do this with the Face ID, phone passcode, or Touch ID. Chrome will now allow for autofill of saved passwords in iOS apps/browsers once the Chrome autofill option is enabled.

The new Chrome update will have the safety check options in the settings on your phone so that you can control the level of checks. This will add layers of security including – checking if the browser is updated, passwords are encrypted and the safe browsing option is turned on. Overall, security is now at the forefront for Google and it is taking proactive steps to secure all the platforms amidst rising hacking attempts.