The past few months have been all about women finding their voices and the continued cry for gender equality and so this year’s International Women’s Day is all the more important. Google is of course going all out in supporting this celebration of the power and talent of women and one way they’re doing this is to focus on apps and games that have been developed by women. They’re also highlighting how people are more concerned about gender equality based on what they’ve been searching about it and related topics.

Google Play’s space focus shows apps that have been created by women, including popular photo editing tool Canva. Not only does it show the apps itself but also the history of the app developers themselves. The page also shares some of the games that have strong involvement from women, whether they’re studio founders, programmers, writers, designers, etc. These games include Zen Koi 2, June’s Journey, KAMI 2, Race for the Galaxy, etc. There’s also room for games that have strong female characters like Lara Croft, Republique, and Monument Valley 2.

The page also highlights audiobooks, movies, books, and TV shows that celebrate women. And speaking of women in media, Google will have an International Women’s Day Talk that will be shown on YouTube on March 8, 1145AM ET and it will feature Oprah Winfrey, Storm Reid, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, and A Wrinkle in Time director Ava Duvarney. Of course Google Doodle will not be left behind as they highlight 12 artists and their personal journeys.

You can look at the top-searched trends about women at g.co/womensday. and you can even involve your Google Assistant by asking it for some inspiring quotes from women. You can also now easily look for women-led businesses on Google Maps and Search as there is a new attribute specifically for that. Go and explore Google this International Women’s Day, and maybe all the other days of the year as well.

SOURCE: Google