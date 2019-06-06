June has been designated officially as Pride Month all over the world but this year is truly special as we celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Riots, which led to a greater awareness of the LGBTQ rights and “sparked the modern fight” globally. To celebrate this momentous anniversary, Google is supporting the creation of Stonewall Forever, an interactive “living monument” which people can access digitally. Google is also launching their Pride Forever campaign to honor the past, present, and future of the LGBTQ+ community.

The digital monument is made up of digitized historical artifacts as well as oral histories (interviews, footage) that captured the earliest days of the pride movement. They have also now added new voices that fight for equality and new stories of people who have benefited from the past activists. You will also be able to add your own photos and messages from wherever you are in the world, whether as a member of the community or as an advocate for the community.

People can access Stonewall Forever on the web but there’s also an augmented reality app so you can virtually visit the Stonewall National Monument in Christopher Park in New York, the first national monument dedicated to the struggles of the LGBTQ+ community. There’s also a short documentary directed by Rob Haber featuring members of the community across generations.

Google’s Pride Forever campaign is all about sharing the past 50 years of the community’s history. You have an interactive Google Doodle by Nate Swinehart, and archival history in the Google Arts & Culture app including never-before-seen photos and videos. There’s also a virtual walking tour of LGBTQ+ sites in the Village.

Google Maps will identify Pride parade routes around the world. Google My Business owners can also mark their businesses as “LGBTQ friendly” and as a “Transgender Safe Space” on their listing. Later this month, Google Play for apps, movies, books, and audiobooks will highlight products that can help the community share their stories or for advovates to learn the history of LGBTQ+ rights.