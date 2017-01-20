If one item on your bucket list is to visit the historical and archeological city of Petra, you can make it come true without having to leave your couch. Well, of course nothing beats the real thing of actually going to Jordan, but in case you can’t yet, Google has got you covered. After launching a virtual tour last year, now you can go on a 360º experience with Google Cardboard. Aside from the previous interactive map experience, you can now have a more immersive tour of six of the most iconic places in Petra.

Google used 360º mapping, aerial imagery and photos stitched together recreating six panoramas of the most popular places in the Jordanian city. There is also audio narration, interactive hotspots, and sound effects to make your VR experience even more immersive. You will follow the path of the Nabataeans and their 2,000-year journey from desert life to the present oasis of culture.

There are six panoramas that you can explore using your smartphone and your Google Cardboard. This includes the path from Al Siq to the Treasury, which is probably the most famous landmark as its carved facade was seen inmovies Indiana Jones and Transformers. There is also the Al Deir or the Monastery and its massive structure beginning with an 8 meter tall entranceway.

Google says that they hope this 360º virtual experience will inspire people to actually go to Petra someday. But for now, we’ll be satisfied with virtually looking into the UNESCO Heritage site in the comfort of our own home. Visit Petra on your mobile device through g.co/PetraVR.

SOURCE: Google