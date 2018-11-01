The Google Camera is a pretty great built-in camera app, especially the one released with the Google Pixel 3. However, it is only for Pixel devices of course, as Google wants to entice you to get their very own hardware if the Camera app is something that would appeal to you. But of course they didn’t take into consideration that there are developers who can port out some of the functionalities of the app to other Android devices. This time, it’s the OnePlus 6’s turn.

XDA Senior Member Arnova8G2 is the one responsible for the stable version of the port for the OnePlus 6 and if you enjoy having a better camera than the stock Oxygen OS that it has, then maybe you’d like to try out this port. However, it doesn’t have all of the Pixel 3 Google Camera features that you might expect, due to some limitations between the device and the port.

Features like Night Sight, Slow Motion, Photobooth, Top Shot, Zoom In portrait mode, and resampling have been disabled for this stable port. That’s too bad though as these are some of the Pixel 3 Camera App features that other non-Pixel users would have loved to have. They’ll just have to accept that there are some limitations, maybe just for now.

What they’ll do get is a plethora of other features that Pixel owners were able to enjoy. This includes HDR+ on, Portrait Mode, RAW functionality, 1080p video at 30/60/auto FPS, 4K video at 30FPS, Motion Auto Focus, Google Lens suggestions, and Face Retouching. At this point, that should be better than nothing.

If you own a OnePlus 6 device, you can download the port on the source link. No news yet of a port for the recently-announced OnePlus 6T but expect someone to make something for it soon.

VIA: XDA Developers