If you own a Google Pixel or Nexus smartphone and you’re trying to take a stealthy photo of someone or something, you were probably caught out since the shutter and countdown timer have sounds. The newest update to the Google Camera app will save you from that embarrassing situation as you now have the option to disable these sometimes annoying sounds. You also will get flash for the front-facing camera as well as a few UI tweaks here and there.

The most important minor improvement for version 4.3 of the Google Camera is that you will now be able to remove the shutter sounds as well as the countdown beeps in the timer. To be able to do that, you need to go to the Settings and then the General section and just toggle the Camera Sounds button. The default is that there’s still sound so make sure you fix this before taking those stealth photos of the cute guy on the train or the pretty girl in line at the coffee shop.

You also now get a flash to the front-facing camera, with the icon showing on the top right corner and the black bottom bar now an illuminating beige. The update also brings a new zoom bar that will show you the numerical zoom levels, but only appears when you pinch or zoom the screen and not when using the volume button to control the zoom. The exposure controls are also now on the screen longer when you set to a value other than 0.0. This will stay on screen until you take a picture or refocus on another area.

Google Camera version 4.3 is now rolling out to users. But remember, it is only available for Pixel devices, Android One, and other current Nexus devices so don’t go looking for it on the Google Play Store.

VIA: 9 to 5 Google