Last week, we shared with you a report that the upcoming Google Camera 7.2 would add Super Res Zoom and Astrophotography to Pixels. The version follows the Night Sight added to the update back in August to older Pixel smartphones. Google Camera 7.2 first came to the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL but that changes today as other Pixel models can now receive the same update. If you own an old Pixel device, check the Google Camera app on the Play Store and see if a new version is available.

The tech giant regularly updates the Google Camera app every version isn’t available for all Pixel and Pixel XL models. Google Camera 7.2 has been ready since last week but it’s only now the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3a are getting the Astrophotography mode.

The new feature is perfect for those who want to take photos of the night sky filled with stars. It’s actually a special part of the Night Sight mode that allows the device to determine the environment and lighting condition. Google Camera knows if the scene is very dark and will automatically adjust the settings.

Aside from the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3A, the old Pixel 2 will also get the Astrophotography mode with the Google Camera 7.2 update. Check the Google Play Store and see if the new version is available. We don’t think this particular feature will be available for the original Pixel and Pixel XL but we know the two have the old Astro mode.