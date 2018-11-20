If you’re the forgetful kind of person, you have probably turned on your SMS notifications in your Google Calendar to make sure that you never forget a meeting or an event that you’ve added to your schedule. It can be annoying at times to receive multiple notifciations, but that’s what has worked for you. Unfortunately, those SMS days are over as Google announced they will be discontinuing it by January.

In a blog post, Google announced that SMS notifications will no longer be supported by Google Calendar. This doesn’t really come as a surprise since the app itself has notifications and you can also set it up that you receive email reminders for your schedules. If you have previously Ben receiving SMS, they will now be changed to those two kinds of notifications.

If you have the Google Calendar app installed in your phone, you’ll receive it through an in-app notification. If you’re using a web browser with the calendar open, you’ll also get notifications on your browser directly. You’ll also get email notifications for events, changed events, canceled events, or event responses.

There will also be changes in the Calendar API to reflect this change. You’ll only have until January 7 to “enjoy” the SMS notifications if you did enjoy it previously. It’s not really a major change though since you’ll still receive the proper notifications from the proper channels and platforms. Let’s just hope you won’t forget that important appointment anytime soon.

SOURCE: Google