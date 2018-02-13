The calendar is probably one of the most used apps on any person’s device (except probably kids). So it’s actually strange that Google Calendar is one of the least updated apps from the tech giant. Even those who are “loyal” to the whole Google ecosystem probably use a third-party app, with Google Calendar just serving as a backend. One of the most annoying things is that you can’t move an event to another calendar once you’ve created it. The latest update provides a sort of solution to that.

Updates to Google Calendar are very few and far between and this latest one doesn’t bring anything major either to the table. But it does provide a stop gap solution to moving events to another calendar. You will now be able to copy and duplicate events, removing a couple of steps when you need to move an event from one calendar to another. It’s still not a very ideal solution, but at least it saves you from having to constantly create a new event modeled on an older event.

The copy option allows you to create a copy of an event and choose the calendar which you will save it to. The duplication option allows you to copy an event in the same calendar but it opens the event editor, so basically you can still change the assigned calendar. The difference between the two is very slight, but it’s still annoying that they just didn’t create an update that would let you change the assigned calendar.

Hopefully, 2018 will be a better year for Google Calendar and of course its users. Those who are reliant on the Google ecosystem would love to be able to make the app their main calendar app instead of going to third-party apps for more robust features.

VIA: SlashGear