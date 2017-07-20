If you’ve been using Google Calendar as your main scheduling app, then you probably wished at one point or another that there was an easier way to change the schedules of certain entries. But you were stuck with actually editing the event if you wanted to make changes, and that’s not always the fastest or most convenient. The latest update to the app now brings you a better way to do it, through a drag and drop action that we’re used to with mobile apps and devices.

Once you update your Calendar to the latest version, you can now change the schedules of your events easily. Just long press on the event that you want to change and then drag and drop it to the time or date where it will happen. It even has an animation that will expand the card to almost the full screen so you can drop it more easily where you want it to be. When you finish dragging and dropping, you will see a toast at the bottom confirming that you were successful.

However, there are some limitations to this new feature. First of all, it only works on the Day, 3 Day, and Week view. If you use the Month or even the Schedule view, you will have to do it the old-fashioned way. Also, you can only use drag and drop to adjust the time and it can only be moved in 15-minute increments. Hopefully, they will be able to modify this feature in future updates.

Google Calendar version 5.7.29 is rolling out to Android devices starting today. Check if it’s available for you through the Google Play page.

VIA: 9 to 5 Google